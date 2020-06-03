All apartments in Phoenix
3431 E Monte Cristo Ave

3431 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE! Many BEAUTIFUL upgrades in 1668 sq. ft. of Open-living space. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath GORGEOUS home is conveniently located near the SR51 in the Paradise Valley School District and tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA. New or Upgraded granite countertops, windows, cellular shades, ceiling fans, light fixtures, HVAC and hot water tank. Easy to maintain landscaping, gorgeous flagstone covered patio, a wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage and a large and bright master bedroom with a walk-in shower.
CALL Steve Sia w/BlackHawk Property Management - 602-334-4545

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave have any available units?
3431 E Monte Cristo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave have?
Some of 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3431 E Monte Cristo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave offers parking.
Does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave have a pool?
No, 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave have accessible units?
No, 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 E Monte Cristo Ave has units with dishwashers.

