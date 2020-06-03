3431 E Monte Cristo Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! Many BEAUTIFUL upgrades in 1668 sq. ft. of Open-living space. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath GORGEOUS home is conveniently located near the SR51 in the Paradise Valley School District and tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA. New or Upgraded granite countertops, windows, cellular shades, ceiling fans, light fixtures, HVAC and hot water tank. Easy to maintain landscaping, gorgeous flagstone covered patio, a wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, tons of storage and a large and bright master bedroom with a walk-in shower.

CALL Steve Sia w/BlackHawk Property Management - 602-334-4545