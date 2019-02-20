3424 E Lance Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse in a Gated Community! This lovely home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, large family area, kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Additional highlights include 2 master bedrooms, double sinks, and a master bedroom walk-in closet!! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community pool, fireplace and so much more!! Don't miss out on this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, and the 51 & 202 Freeways!!