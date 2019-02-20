All apartments in Phoenix
3424 E Lance Lane
3424 E Lance Lane

3424 East Lance Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3424 East Lance Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse in a Gated Community! This lovely home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, large family area, kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Additional highlights include 2 master bedrooms, double sinks, and a master bedroom walk-in closet!! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community pool, fireplace and so much more!! Don't miss out on this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, and the 51 & 202 Freeways!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 E Lance Lane have any available units?
3424 E Lance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 E Lance Lane have?
Some of 3424 E Lance Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 E Lance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3424 E Lance Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 E Lance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3424 E Lance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3424 E Lance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3424 E Lance Lane does offer parking.
Does 3424 E Lance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 E Lance Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 E Lance Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3424 E Lance Lane has a pool.
Does 3424 E Lance Lane have accessible units?
No, 3424 E Lance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 E Lance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 E Lance Lane has units with dishwashers.
