Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3420 West Sunnyside Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:07 PM

3420 West Sunnyside Avenue

3420 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3420 West Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath brick home! This home has many recent modern upgrades such as fresh paint, brand new granite countertops, plenty of added cabinet space and new flooring. This home is very well taken care of and will be a perfect place to make your own! The living area has sliding glass doors that give you an open view of the spacious backyard which is ideal for gatherings. It doesn't get any better than this, don't let this opportunity slip!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
3420 West Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3420 West Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

