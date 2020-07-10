All apartments in Phoenix
3417 W. La Salle St.

3417 West La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3417 West La Salle Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Meadows

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/efe9c080fb ---- This enormous 4 bedroom two story home features a spacious loft and 3 full bathrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. Shade screens to keep those utility bills low. Low maintenance front and back yard landscaping. Schools, shopping, and parks nearby. Property has two fridges and both are as is. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 W. La Salle St. have any available units?
3417 W. La Salle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3417 W. La Salle St. currently offering any rent specials?
3417 W. La Salle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 W. La Salle St. pet-friendly?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3417 W. La Salle St. offer parking?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. does not offer parking.
Does 3417 W. La Salle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 W. La Salle St. have a pool?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. does not have a pool.
Does 3417 W. La Salle St. have accessible units?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 W. La Salle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 W. La Salle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 W. La Salle St. does not have units with air conditioning.

