Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3417 S 96th Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

3417 S 96th Ave

3417 South 96th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3417 South 96th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/206f92e0a1 ---- Charming 4x2 Tolleson home with recently updated warm custom paint, tile in the common area & carpet ONLY in the BEDS! Large, open living room/kitchen and dining area all with vaulted ceilings perfect for entertaining! Lots of windows make the space feel bright and airy. Split floor plan with the master suite at the rear of the home. Master Suite with walk in closet a full bathroom with dual vanities and a tub/shower combo. All three guest bedrooms with side by side closets and a large guest bathroom just off the kitchen. Laundry room w/ washer & dryer hookups. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio and views of a community green belt. Two car garage with an electric door opener Home is friendly to one neutered/spayed pet max with a $550 additional deposit. $50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn't include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 S 96th Ave have any available units?
3417 S 96th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 S 96th Ave have?
Some of 3417 S 96th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 S 96th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3417 S 96th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 S 96th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 S 96th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3417 S 96th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3417 S 96th Ave offers parking.
Does 3417 S 96th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 S 96th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 S 96th Ave have a pool?
No, 3417 S 96th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3417 S 96th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3417 S 96th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 S 96th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 S 96th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

