3417 S 96th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/206f92e0a1 ---- Charming 4x2 Tolleson home with recently updated warm custom paint, tile in the common area & carpet ONLY in the BEDS! Large, open living room/kitchen and dining area all with vaulted ceilings perfect for entertaining! Lots of windows make the space feel bright and airy. Split floor plan with the master suite at the rear of the home. Master Suite with walk in closet a full bathroom with dual vanities and a tub/shower combo. All three guest bedrooms with side by side closets and a large guest bathroom just off the kitchen. Laundry room w/ washer & dryer hookups. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio and views of a community green belt. Two car garage with an electric door opener Home is friendly to one neutered/spayed pet max with a $550 additional deposit. $50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn't include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove