3414 N 51ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Arcadia neighborhood... lush green lawns, quiet low-traffic streets. Close to the best of Scottsdale Public Schools, minutes from airport, Old Town Scottsdale, Restaurants & Fashion Square. Updated kitchen with under counter lighting, interior freshly painted, remodeled bathrooms, tile flooring T/O, upgraded base boards & crown moldings, open floor plan, plantation shutters, entry hall, glass block windows, family room with dual pane windows & door, Levolor cellular shades in family room & corner bedroom, master bedroom... master with large walk-in closet, timed sprinkler system. OWNER/AGENT... NO SMOKING, pets by permission. Landlord provides lawn mowing service twice a month.