All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3414 N 51ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3414 N 51ST Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

3414 N 51ST Place

3414 North 51st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3414 North 51st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Arcadia neighborhood... lush green lawns, quiet low-traffic streets. Close to the best of Scottsdale Public Schools, minutes from airport, Old Town Scottsdale, Restaurants & Fashion Square. Updated kitchen with under counter lighting, interior freshly painted, remodeled bathrooms, tile flooring T/O, upgraded base boards & crown moldings, open floor plan, plantation shutters, entry hall, glass block windows, family room with dual pane windows & door, Levolor cellular shades in family room & corner bedroom, master bedroom... master with large walk-in closet, timed sprinkler system. OWNER/AGENT... NO SMOKING, pets by permission. Landlord provides lawn mowing service twice a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 N 51ST Place have any available units?
3414 N 51ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 N 51ST Place have?
Some of 3414 N 51ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 N 51ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
3414 N 51ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 N 51ST Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 N 51ST Place is pet friendly.
Does 3414 N 51ST Place offer parking?
No, 3414 N 51ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 3414 N 51ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 N 51ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 N 51ST Place have a pool?
No, 3414 N 51ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 3414 N 51ST Place have accessible units?
No, 3414 N 51ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 N 51ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 N 51ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College