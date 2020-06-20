All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3407 N 24th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3407 N 24th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 PM

3407 N 24th St

3407 N 24th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3407 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

gym
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Super clean two bedroom, one bath apartment located above retail establishments at 24th Street and Osborn. Newly painted with tile flooring, this apartment has a good sized living/dining room. Please watch the video before scheduling an appointment. Some sites do not show the link, so please request it if it is not visible. Refrigerator, stove and oven included. Rent $1,100/mo, security deposit $1,100. $55 per adult (18+) application fee. $150 one time admin fee. No pets, no smoking. 3x income/rent, 600+ credit score. No recent adverse rental history. Listed by Renters Warehouse. View the video tour at https://youtu.be/AFNj0SCZ-fU. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 N 24th St have any available units?
3407 N 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 N 24th St have?
Some of 3407 N 24th St's amenities include gym, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 N 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
3407 N 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 N 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 3407 N 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3407 N 24th St offer parking?
No, 3407 N 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 3407 N 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 N 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 N 24th St have a pool?
Yes, 3407 N 24th St has a pool.
Does 3407 N 24th St have accessible units?
No, 3407 N 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 N 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 N 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College