3407 N 24th St

Super clean two bedroom, one bath apartment located above retail establishments at 24th Street and Osborn. Newly painted with tile flooring, this apartment has a good sized living/dining room. Please watch the video before scheduling an appointment. Some sites do not show the link, so please request it if it is not visible. Refrigerator, stove and oven included. Rent $1,100/mo, security deposit $1,100. $55 per adult (18+) application fee. $150 one time admin fee. No pets, no smoking. 3x income/rent, 600+ credit score. No recent adverse rental history. Listed by Renters Warehouse. View the video tour at https://youtu.be/AFNj0SCZ-fU. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery.