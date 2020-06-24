3401 W MORROW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

This charming home sits in park-like settings surrounded by mature trees and grass, picnic areas and sparkling pool. Less than a mile away from I-17 & Loop-101, shopping centers and movie theaters. Updated two tone paint, flooring and beautiful hardwood floor downstairs,carpet and tile in all the right places. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white cabinets, tile flooring. Two large bedrooms on the second level with renovated baths and laundry. Nice size patio for relaxation Very cute and cozy home in very neat community