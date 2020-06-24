All apartments in Phoenix
3401 W MORROW Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

3401 W MORROW Drive

3401 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
This charming home sits in park-like settings surrounded by mature trees and grass, picnic areas and sparkling pool. Less than a mile away from I-17 & Loop-101, shopping centers and movie theaters. Updated two tone paint, flooring and beautiful hardwood floor downstairs,carpet and tile in all the right places. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white cabinets, tile flooring. Two large bedrooms on the second level with renovated baths and laundry. Nice size patio for relaxation Very cute and cozy home in very neat community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 W MORROW Drive have any available units?
3401 W MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 W MORROW Drive have?
Some of 3401 W MORROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 W MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 W MORROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 W MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3401 W MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3401 W MORROW Drive offer parking?
No, 3401 W MORROW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3401 W MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 W MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 W MORROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3401 W MORROW Drive has a pool.
Does 3401 W MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3401 W MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 W MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 W MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
