336 West Culver Street

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

This charming studio unit sits within Roosevelt Historic District in fabulous Downtown Phoenix! Minutes to parks, restaurants, Japanese Friendship park, and more!

This separate unit is nestled in he courtyard of a beautifully kept 4-plex lot. Fully remodeled with new tile flooring, new paint, dedicated AC/heat, stainless appliances, custom tile back splash, upgraded counters and cabinetry, tiled bath and bright living space! You do not want to miss this! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $300 plus $25/mo pet rent

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



