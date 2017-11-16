All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 336 West Culver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
336 West Culver Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:40 PM

336 West Culver Street

336 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

336 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
This charming studio unit sits within Roosevelt Historic District in fabulous Downtown Phoenix! Minutes to parks, restaurants, Japanese Friendship park, and more!
This separate unit is nestled in he courtyard of a beautifully kept 4-plex lot. Fully remodeled with new tile flooring, new paint, dedicated AC/heat, stainless appliances, custom tile back splash, upgraded counters and cabinetry, tiled bath and bright living space! You do not want to miss this! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $300 plus $25/mo pet rent
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 West Culver Street have any available units?
336 West Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 West Culver Street have?
Some of 336 West Culver Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 West Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 West Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 West Culver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 West Culver Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 West Culver Street offer parking?
No, 336 West Culver Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 West Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 West Culver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 West Culver Street have a pool?
No, 336 West Culver Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 West Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 336 West Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 West Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 West Culver Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College