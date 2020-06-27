336 W THUNDERBIRD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! *you can''t beat this gorgeous 4 BED/2 BATH, mostly UPDATED HOME, RIGHT ON MOON VALLEY GOLF COURSE* METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED* GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN includes GRANITE COUNTERS *GREAT APPLIANCES* LARGE ISLAND, & VIEWS OF GOLF COURSE. MASTER BEDROOM LOOKS OUT TO RESORT STYLE BACKYARD, WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS, & SPARKLING POOL*PERFECT SIZE BACKYARD WITH JUST ENOUGH GRASS FOR KIDS AND PETS Don't let Thunderbird Rd hold you back.There is a City of Phx retaining wall that coupled with duel pane windows keeps it quiet and serene*separate storage building in side yard & storage room off covered patio *HIKING/BIKING is literally across the street, at North Mountain. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE *WASTE NO TIME & PUT IT AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST AS IT IS A MUST SEE!