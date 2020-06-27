All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
336 W THUNDERBIRD Road
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

336 W THUNDERBIRD Road

336 West Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

336 West Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! *you can''t beat this gorgeous 4 BED/2 BATH, mostly UPDATED HOME, RIGHT ON MOON VALLEY GOLF COURSE* METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED* GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN includes GRANITE COUNTERS *GREAT APPLIANCES* LARGE ISLAND, & VIEWS OF GOLF COURSE. MASTER BEDROOM LOOKS OUT TO RESORT STYLE BACKYARD, WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS, & SPARKLING POOL*PERFECT SIZE BACKYARD WITH JUST ENOUGH GRASS FOR KIDS AND PETS Don't let Thunderbird Rd hold you back.There is a City of Phx retaining wall that coupled with duel pane windows keeps it quiet and serene*separate storage building in side yard & storage room off covered patio *HIKING/BIKING is literally across the street, at North Mountain. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE *WASTE NO TIME & PUT IT AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST AS IT IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road have any available units?
336 W THUNDERBIRD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road have?
Some of 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road currently offering any rent specials?
336 W THUNDERBIRD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road is pet friendly.
Does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road offer parking?
No, 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road does not offer parking.
Does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road have a pool?
Yes, 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road has a pool.
Does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road have accessible units?
No, 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 W THUNDERBIRD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College