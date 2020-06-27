All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3359 E Mountain Vista Dr

3359 East Mountain Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3359 East Mountain Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ahwatukee with Mountian Views - LAKEWOOD, one of Ahwatukee's most desirable communities features this Beautifully Updated Single level home. Located at Kyrene School District. Close distance to the high school (Desert Vista), close to groceries, library, park and more. Easy to get on the freeway. Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 bath one level house with 2356 SqFt. Fabulous oversized Master suite! Kitchen has Granite countertops with Granite Composite Sink, recessed lighting, Kitchen Island. Remodeled bathrooms have dual sinks, granite countertops, neutral tile floors, plus updated hardware & lighting. Plantation Shutters, vaulted ceilings. 2.5 car garage with attached cabinets. Easy desert landscape in front, mature landscape w/shade trees in large backyard, extended covered patio and grassy area and very private.. No Smoking. No cats allowed. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3224237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr have any available units?
3359 E Mountain Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr have?
Some of 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3359 E Mountain Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3359 E Mountain Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
