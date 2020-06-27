3359 E Mountain Vista Dr

Amenities

Ahwatukee with Mountian Views - LAKEWOOD, one of Ahwatukee's most desirable communities features this Beautifully Updated Single level home. Located at Kyrene School District. Close distance to the high school (Desert Vista), close to groceries, library, park and more. Easy to get on the freeway. Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 bath one level house with 2356 SqFt. Fabulous oversized Master suite! Kitchen has Granite countertops with Granite Composite Sink, recessed lighting, Kitchen Island. Remodeled bathrooms have dual sinks, granite countertops, neutral tile floors, plus updated hardware & lighting. Plantation Shutters, vaulted ceilings. 2.5 car garage with attached cabinets. Easy desert landscape in front, mature landscape w/shade trees in large backyard, extended covered patio and grassy area and very private.. No Smoking. No cats allowed. www.rcpmaz.com



(RLNE3224237)