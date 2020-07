3354 W. Las Palmaritas Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 STORY TOWNHOMES IN VILLAS NORTHERN - THIS 2 STORY TOWN HOME HAS 1 LARGE & 1 EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM-BOTH WITH WINDOW SEATS! LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY), LARGE PANTRY, AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE PATIO WITH LARGE STORAGE ROOM-WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS IN STORAGE ROOM. WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX WITH LOTS OF GREEN GRASS AND BUSHES/TREES. MUST SEE. CLOSE TO METRO CENTER, BUS ROUTES & I-17. TENANT TO REIMBURSE WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE MONTHLY!!**SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3329629)