3345 W MARYLAND Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3345 W MARYLAND Avenue

3345 West Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3345 West Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is the Sparkling Beautiful home that you have been looking for! Great Location, and Space. It has been tastefully remodeled and updated with elegant modern tile through out! Must see bathrooms to appreciate. Enjoy the family energy in this Big open, bright kitchen, and family room!!Squeaky clean and ready to move into! Boasting a huge kitchen that will please the chef of the family with LOTS of cabinets, tiled counters, and plenty of room to move around in while making meal preparation fun and easy! The large family room is a relaxation destination, with room for all to Study, and Play. Very Large bedrooms with ceiling fans for year-round comfort! Front and Back Yard are Perfect for healthy family fun and BBQs! Privacy and Shopping, dining, freeways close by for convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue have any available units?
3345 W MARYLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue have?
Some of 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3345 W MARYLAND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
