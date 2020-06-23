3345 W MARYLAND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill oven

This is the Sparkling Beautiful home that you have been looking for! Great Location, and Space. It has been tastefully remodeled and updated with elegant modern tile through out! Must see bathrooms to appreciate. Enjoy the family energy in this Big open, bright kitchen, and family room!!Squeaky clean and ready to move into! Boasting a huge kitchen that will please the chef of the family with LOTS of cabinets, tiled counters, and plenty of room to move around in while making meal preparation fun and easy! The large family room is a relaxation destination, with room for all to Study, and Play. Very Large bedrooms with ceiling fans for year-round comfort! Front and Back Yard are Perfect for healthy family fun and BBQs! Privacy and Shopping, dining, freeways close by for convenience.