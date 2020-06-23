All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 33438 N 25th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
33438 N 25th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33438 N 25th Ave

33438 North 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

33438 North 25th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room; Cherry Bordeaux Cabinets; Granite Countertops; Flooring & Lighting Upgrades; - Subdivision: Carefree Crossings

4 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room; Lots of Tile; Cherry Bordeaux Cabinets; Granite Counter tops; Reverse Osmosis System. Seller to do Contract. Home is energy efficient. Easy access to I-17 and shopping/commerce corridor.

Cross Streets: I-17 & Carefree Highway Directions: E on Carefree Hwy to 27th Dr, Rt to Westland, L to 25th Dr.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4552524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33438 N 25th Ave have any available units?
33438 N 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 33438 N 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
33438 N 25th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33438 N 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 33438 N 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 33438 N 25th Ave offer parking?
No, 33438 N 25th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 33438 N 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33438 N 25th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33438 N 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 33438 N 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 33438 N 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 33438 N 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 33438 N 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 33438 N 25th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33438 N 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 33438 N 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College