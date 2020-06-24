All apartments in Phoenix
3341 S 98th Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3341 S 98th Dr

3341 South 98th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3341 South 98th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Country Place is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Country Place is available for immediate move in. Home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a kitchen island, cabinets in the laundry room, new carpet, new paint, new tile, a covered patio, and a large rocked backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2004482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 S 98th Dr have any available units?
3341 S 98th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 S 98th Dr have?
Some of 3341 S 98th Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 S 98th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3341 S 98th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 S 98th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 S 98th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3341 S 98th Dr offer parking?
No, 3341 S 98th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3341 S 98th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 S 98th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 S 98th Dr have a pool?
No, 3341 S 98th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3341 S 98th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3341 S 98th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 S 98th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 S 98th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
