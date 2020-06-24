3341 S 98th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Country Place is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Country Place is available for immediate move in. Home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a kitchen island, cabinets in the laundry room, new carpet, new paint, new tile, a covered patio, and a large rocked backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2004482)