334 E Monte Way
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

334 E Monte Way

334 East Monte Way · No Longer Available
Location

334 East Monte Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Thunderbird Country Club Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Ready to Move-In 3bd 2ba Home Near South Mountain. Ceramic Tile in Living Spaces with Carpet in each Bedroom. Large Bright Windows on Each Side of Kitchen Separating the Two Living Spaces. Ceiling Fans throughout. 2 Car Carport with Storage Shed. Large Low Maintenance Yard. Long Term Lease Preferred. Pets Welcome with Non Refundable Deposit of $300. Rent $1250 + 4% Tax; Admin Fee $150; Security Deposit $1250 Please schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery or call Kristi 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 E Monte Way have any available units?
334 E Monte Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 E Monte Way have?
Some of 334 E Monte Way's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 E Monte Way currently offering any rent specials?
334 E Monte Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 E Monte Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 E Monte Way is pet friendly.
Does 334 E Monte Way offer parking?
Yes, 334 E Monte Way offers parking.
Does 334 E Monte Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 E Monte Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 E Monte Way have a pool?
No, 334 E Monte Way does not have a pool.
Does 334 E Monte Way have accessible units?
No, 334 E Monte Way does not have accessible units.
Does 334 E Monte Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 E Monte Way does not have units with dishwashers.

