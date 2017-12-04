334 E Monte Way

Amenities

Ready to Move-In 3bd 2ba Home Near South Mountain. Ceramic Tile in Living Spaces with Carpet in each Bedroom. Large Bright Windows on Each Side of Kitchen Separating the Two Living Spaces. Ceiling Fans throughout. 2 Car Carport with Storage Shed. Large Low Maintenance Yard. Long Term Lease Preferred. Pets Welcome with Non Refundable Deposit of $300. Rent $1250 + 4% Tax; Admin Fee $150; Security Deposit $1250 Please schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery or call Kristi 320-267-1943