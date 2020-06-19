All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive

3331 N Rose Circle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3331 N Rose Circle Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom home freshly painted inside and out with mountain views available on large lot in one of the most desirable Phoenix neighborhoods. Excellent Arcadia location on a private street. Close to shopping, Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square Mall. Unbelievably lush grounds with grassy front and rear lawns and mature trees. Impressive open floor plan features dramatic vaulted ceilings, pristine flooring, and a charming fireplace. Designed for entertaining, gorgeous kitchen opens to the living area, boasting ss appliances, island/breakfast bar and rich wood cabinetry. Huge master suite includes a walk-in closet and exquisite bathroom with double sinks and gorgeous separate tub and shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive have any available units?
3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive have?
Some of 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive offer parking?
No, 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive have a pool?
No, 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College