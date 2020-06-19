3331 N ROSE CIRCLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom home freshly painted inside and out with mountain views available on large lot in one of the most desirable Phoenix neighborhoods. Excellent Arcadia location on a private street. Close to shopping, Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square Mall. Unbelievably lush grounds with grassy front and rear lawns and mature trees. Impressive open floor plan features dramatic vaulted ceilings, pristine flooring, and a charming fireplace. Designed for entertaining, gorgeous kitchen opens to the living area, boasting ss appliances, island/breakfast bar and rich wood cabinetry. Huge master suite includes a walk-in closet and exquisite bathroom with double sinks and gorgeous separate tub and shower