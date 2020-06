3326 E ONYX Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT MTN PRESERVE AREA, GREAT SCHOOLS, AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING VIA THE SR-51 OR SHEA BOULEVARD. MINUTES TO THE AIRPORT OR DOWNTOWN PHOENIX TO THE SOUTH, OR PARADISE VALLEY AND SCOTTSDALE TO THE EAST. REMODELED LARGE KITCHEN, 2 BATHROOMS, FLOORING: 18 x 18 TILES WITH CARPET IN LR & BEDROOMS. 3 BEDROOM WITH CEILING FANS, MAIN BATHROOM HAS BUILT-IN HAMPER. THIS IS A LARGE PROPERTY WITH RV GATES THROUGH THE SERVICE ALLEY - CAN HAVE SEVERAL TRAILERS. 1 & 1/2 CAR GARAGE WITH LOTS OF CABINETS FOR HOBBY OR WORK SHOP ACTIVITY. NEAR MOUNTAIN PRESERVE AREA. APS ELECTRIC, SW GAS (HOT WATER), PHOENIX WATER & SEWER. OLD REPUBLIC HOME WARRANTY.