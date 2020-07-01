3325 South 94th Glen

Amenities

**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**



Stunning home! Spacious living area and gorgeous kitchen with beautiful cabinets, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Incredible master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet and separate toilet room. HUGE yard and a two-car garage. Close to amazing food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



