3325 South 94th Glen
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:33 PM

3325 South 94th Glen

3325 South 94th Glen · No Longer Available
Location

3325 South 94th Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**

Stunning home! Spacious living area and gorgeous kitchen with beautiful cabinets, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Incredible master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet and separate toilet room. HUGE yard and a two-car garage. Close to amazing food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 South 94th Glen have any available units?
3325 South 94th Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 South 94th Glen have?
Some of 3325 South 94th Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 South 94th Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3325 South 94th Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 South 94th Glen pet-friendly?
No, 3325 South 94th Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3325 South 94th Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3325 South 94th Glen offers parking.
Does 3325 South 94th Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 South 94th Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 South 94th Glen have a pool?
No, 3325 South 94th Glen does not have a pool.
Does 3325 South 94th Glen have accessible units?
No, 3325 South 94th Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 South 94th Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 South 94th Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

