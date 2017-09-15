All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 AM

3324 W MCRAE Way

3324 West Mcrae Way · (480) 204-7609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3324 West Mcrae Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Absolutely gorgeous remodel, this 2bed / 2.5 bath Granville townhome is an end unit and is move in ready! Step in to all new floors, new open kitchen, complete with SS appliances and updated cabinets, fixtures and oversized kitchen island. Recently replaced carpet on stairs and in both bedrooms and both are split, upstairs and feature vaulted ceilings. Upstairs laundry with washer dryer included. Fantastic location within the community is steps from community pool. And prime North Phoenix location has super easy access to 101 & 17. This home is a great find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 W MCRAE Way have any available units?
3324 W MCRAE Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 W MCRAE Way have?
Some of 3324 W MCRAE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 W MCRAE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3324 W MCRAE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 W MCRAE Way pet-friendly?
No, 3324 W MCRAE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3324 W MCRAE Way offer parking?
No, 3324 W MCRAE Way does not offer parking.
Does 3324 W MCRAE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 W MCRAE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 W MCRAE Way have a pool?
Yes, 3324 W MCRAE Way has a pool.
Does 3324 W MCRAE Way have accessible units?
No, 3324 W MCRAE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 W MCRAE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 W MCRAE Way has units with dishwashers.
