3324 W MCRAE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Absolutely gorgeous remodel, this 2bed / 2.5 bath Granville townhome is an end unit and is move in ready! Step in to all new floors, new open kitchen, complete with SS appliances and updated cabinets, fixtures and oversized kitchen island. Recently replaced carpet on stairs and in both bedrooms and both are split, upstairs and feature vaulted ceilings. Upstairs laundry with washer dryer included. Fantastic location within the community is steps from community pool. And prime North Phoenix location has super easy access to 101 & 17. This home is a great find!