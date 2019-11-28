3319 West Windrose Drive

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in North Phoenix with Tile Throughout!! Living Room, Family Room, Bonus Room, Eat in Kitchen, Inside Laundry, hookups only, and large back yard. Close to Saguaro Park and Elementary School. Minutes TO I-17 Shopping and Restaurants. Small pets negotiable, Owner approved. No Restricted Breeds. NO CATS. $150-$250 Per Pet.



READY FOR MOVE IN



Rent for $1195 Plus Tax. Deposit is $1195. Plus $45 Application fee per Adult.



Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058



Email more information: Crissy@flraz.com



Ready for Move In August 7th

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.