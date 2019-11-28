All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3319 West Windrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3319 West Windrose Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:01 PM

3319 West Windrose Drive

3319 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3319 West Windrose Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in North Phoenix with Tile Throughout!! Living Room, Family Room, Bonus Room, Eat in Kitchen, Inside Laundry, hookups only, and large back yard. Close to Saguaro Park and Elementary School. Minutes TO I-17 Shopping and Restaurants. Small pets negotiable, Owner approved. No Restricted Breeds. NO CATS. $150-$250 Per Pet.

READY FOR MOVE IN

Rent for $1195 Plus Tax. Deposit is $1195. Plus $45 Application fee per Adult.

Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058

Email more information: Crissy@flraz.com

Ready for Move In August 7th
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 West Windrose Drive have any available units?
3319 West Windrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3319 West Windrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3319 West Windrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 West Windrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 West Windrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3319 West Windrose Drive offer parking?
No, 3319 West Windrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3319 West Windrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 West Windrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 West Windrose Drive have a pool?
No, 3319 West Windrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3319 West Windrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 3319 West Windrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 West Windrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 West Windrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 West Windrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 West Windrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College