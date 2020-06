3316 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE PROXIMITY TO 51 AND 101, LIGHT & BRIGHT, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED FRONT& BACKYARD, TERRIFIC CORNER LOT, UPGRADED TILES ON ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR, LOT OF STORAGE SPACE INSIDE THE HOUSE, ADDITIONALSTORAGE IN GARAGE CABINETS, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM, WALKING CLOSET & SPACIOUS BATH, CEILING VAULTED IN MASTER BEDROOM & BATH, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND, GREAT STORAGE UNDER STAIRWAY, OPEN LOFT-PERFECT FOR OFFICE/COMPUTER/PLAY AREA, SUNSCREENS ON WINDOWS. OWNER IS THE REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR THIS PROPERTY. WASHER, DRYER ANDREFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. LAMINATED WOOD ON THE SECOND FLOOR.