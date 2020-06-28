All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

3315 W LOMA Lane

3315 W Loma Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3315 W Loma Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOME IS REGISTERED WITH CITY OF PHOENIX SECTION 8 HOUSING.....VOUCHERS WELCOME!!NICE APARTMENT IN A 4-PLEX BUILDING CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH ALL REMODELED WITH A NICE PATIO & BALCONY THAT FACES SOUTH. HAS 1 CAR GARAGE IN BACK OF BUILDING WITH GARAGE REMOTE. GARAGE IS SHARED WITH UNIT #4. LAUNDRY ROOM FACILITIES ON SITE. VERY NICE! APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 W LOMA Lane have any available units?
3315 W LOMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 W LOMA Lane have?
Some of 3315 W LOMA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 W LOMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3315 W LOMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 W LOMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3315 W LOMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3315 W LOMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3315 W LOMA Lane offers parking.
Does 3315 W LOMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 W LOMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 W LOMA Lane have a pool?
No, 3315 W LOMA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3315 W LOMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3315 W LOMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 W LOMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 W LOMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
