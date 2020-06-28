3315 W LOMA Lane

THIS HOME IS REGISTERED WITH CITY OF PHOENIX SECTION 8 HOUSING.....VOUCHERS WELCOME!!NICE APARTMENT IN A 4-PLEX BUILDING CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH ALL REMODELED WITH A NICE PATIO & BALCONY THAT FACES SOUTH. HAS 1 CAR GARAGE IN BACK OF BUILDING WITH GARAGE REMOTE. GARAGE IS SHARED WITH UNIT #4. LAUNDRY ROOM FACILITIES ON SITE. VERY NICE! APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
