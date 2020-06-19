All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3314 West Northern Avenue

3314 West Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3314 West Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Phoenix Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit in Fourplex. This unit has a Front Patio, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, all tile flooring and open floor plan. Shared Laundry in Building for Tenants Convenience. Close to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. Has a community pool and includes Water, Sewer, and Trash! Shared garage (each unit gets 1 garage space).

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly) 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 West Northern Avenue have any available units?
3314 West Northern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 West Northern Avenue have?
Some of 3314 West Northern Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 West Northern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3314 West Northern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 West Northern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 West Northern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3314 West Northern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3314 West Northern Avenue offers parking.
Does 3314 West Northern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 West Northern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 West Northern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3314 West Northern Avenue has a pool.
Does 3314 West Northern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3314 West Northern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 West Northern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 West Northern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
