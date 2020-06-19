3314 West Northern Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

North Phoenix Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit in Fourplex. This unit has a Front Patio, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, all tile flooring and open floor plan. Shared Laundry in Building for Tenants Convenience. Close to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. Has a community pool and includes Water, Sewer, and Trash! Shared garage (each unit gets 1 garage space).



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.