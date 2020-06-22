All apartments in Phoenix
3310 East Marconi Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3310 East Marconi Avenue

3310 East Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3310 East Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 1900 sq. feet of wonderful living space with vaulted ceilings. The Kitchen offers all appliances along with a breakfast bar. The home gives you a nice mix of carpet, tile and wood flooring. Patio is the perfect space for entertaining and or relaxing. Pets with owner approval. Perfect distance to shopping and parks. This home won?t last long!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 East Marconi Avenue have any available units?
3310 East Marconi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 East Marconi Avenue have?
Some of 3310 East Marconi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 East Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3310 East Marconi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 East Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 East Marconi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3310 East Marconi Avenue offer parking?
No, 3310 East Marconi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3310 East Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 East Marconi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 East Marconi Avenue have a pool?
No, 3310 East Marconi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3310 East Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3310 East Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 East Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 East Marconi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
