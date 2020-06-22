3310 East Marconi Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 1900 sq. feet of wonderful living space with vaulted ceilings. The Kitchen offers all appliances along with a breakfast bar. The home gives you a nice mix of carpet, tile and wood flooring. Patio is the perfect space for entertaining and or relaxing. Pets with owner approval. Perfect distance to shopping and parks. This home won?t last long!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.