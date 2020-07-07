3301 E Wescott Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae5c1720a7 ---- Charming 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Patio Home w/ 1-Car Garage Features Open, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Beautiful Family Room w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Tile Floors, Two Tone Paint, Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio. Kitchen Features Handsome Granite Countertops, Loads Of Counter Space, Recessed Lighting. Master Has Separate Entrance to Patio, Walk-In Closet, Built-in Cabinet w/ Countertop Space, Plantation Shutters. All Appliances Are Included! Great Location Near Paradise Valley Community College & Paradise Valley Golf Course. Easy Access To I-51, Lp 101 and Close to the M.I.M.'s Live Music Venues!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Dryer Garage