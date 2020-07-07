All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3301 E Wescott Dr

3301 East Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3301 East Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae5c1720a7 ---- Charming 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Patio Home w/ 1-Car Garage Features Open, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Beautiful Family Room w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Tile Floors, Two Tone Paint, Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio. Kitchen Features Handsome Granite Countertops, Loads Of Counter Space, Recessed Lighting. Master Has Separate Entrance to Patio, Walk-In Closet, Built-in Cabinet w/ Countertop Space, Plantation Shutters. All Appliances Are Included! Great Location Near Paradise Valley Community College & Paradise Valley Golf Course. Easy Access To I-51, Lp 101 and Close to the M.I.M.'s Live Music Venues!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 E Wescott Dr have any available units?
3301 E Wescott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 E Wescott Dr have?
Some of 3301 E Wescott Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 E Wescott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3301 E Wescott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 E Wescott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 E Wescott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3301 E Wescott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3301 E Wescott Dr offers parking.
Does 3301 E Wescott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 E Wescott Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 E Wescott Dr have a pool?
No, 3301 E Wescott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3301 E Wescott Dr have accessible units?
No, 3301 E Wescott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 E Wescott Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 E Wescott Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

