33 E BECK Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Adorable, Move in Ready Townhouse in sought after Moon Valley in North Phoenix. Light, bright and spacious open floor plan with two story ceilings, lush carpet on stairs and 2nd floor. Charming front courtyard! Rental includes newer washer/dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and built in microwave. Rent payment includes water, sewer and garbage collection. Steps to community pool and spa. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to affordably live in Moon Valley! Near schools, parks, hiking, shopping, restaurants and Moon Valley Country Club.