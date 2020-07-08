32819 N 23rd Avenue

Amenities
Private Oasis in Gated Community - Set at the end of the street, with an open green belt behind the house, you have just the right amount of privacy, with access to all of the amenities of the Sonoran Foothills community. Private pool and "large" hot tub perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. Large, open floorplan - master bed/bath is separate from rest of house and den has beautifully built-in shelving for books, photos or collectibles. Kitchen, family room and dining area all offer large windows to the view-through fencing separating house from greenbelt. This house is a must-see.
No pets. No Smoking inside home.
Parking 2 car Garage
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Pool
Hot Tub
Outdoor Space, Private Yard, Covered Patio
Call or Text Teresa to set up a tour --- 602-316-9887, Henresa1@gmail.com
