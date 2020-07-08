All apartments in Phoenix
32819 N 23rd Avenue
32819 N 23rd Avenue

32819 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

32819 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private Oasis in Gated Community - Set at the end of the street, with an open green belt behind the house, you have just the right amount of privacy, with access to all of the amenities of the Sonoran Foothills community. Private pool and "large" hot tub perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. Large, open floorplan - master bed/bath is separate from rest of house and den has beautifully built-in shelving for books, photos or collectibles. Kitchen, family room and dining area all offer large windows to the view-through fencing separating house from greenbelt. This house is a must-see.

No pets. No Smoking inside home.

Parking 2 car Garage
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Pool
Hot Tub
Outdoor Space, Private Yard, Covered Patio

Call or Text Teresa to set up a tour --- 602-316-9887, Henresa1@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32819 N 23rd Avenue have any available units?
32819 N 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 32819 N 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 32819 N 23rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32819 N 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32819 N 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32819 N 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 32819 N 23rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 32819 N 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 32819 N 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 32819 N 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32819 N 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32819 N 23rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 32819 N 23rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 32819 N 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32819 N 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32819 N 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 32819 N 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

