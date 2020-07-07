All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

328 E BERRIDGE Lane

328 East Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

328 East Berridge Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing opportunity to rent a remodeled home in the heart of the Central Corridor. This 3 bdrm 2 bathroom home w/ a true office, also offers a spectacular kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, Carrera marble counters, stainless steel appliances w/ gas range, and a breakfast bar, all overlooking a large family room with built-ins. The whole house has beautiful imported Italian wood-look tile in all main living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Other features include a nice master suite w/ a large walk-in closet, remodeled bathrooms, separate dining areas/additional family room, laundry room, over sized 2 car garage, covered back patio overlooking pool & yard, and a great front porch area to enjoy a glass of wine in the evenings. Yard & pool maintenance included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane have any available units?
328 E BERRIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane have?
Some of 328 E BERRIDGE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 E BERRIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
328 E BERRIDGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 E BERRIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 328 E BERRIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 328 E BERRIDGE Lane offers parking.
Does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 E BERRIDGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 328 E BERRIDGE Lane has a pool.
Does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 328 E BERRIDGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 328 E BERRIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 E BERRIDGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

