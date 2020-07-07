328 E BERRIDGE Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing opportunity to rent a remodeled home in the heart of the Central Corridor. This 3 bdrm 2 bathroom home w/ a true office, also offers a spectacular kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, Carrera marble counters, stainless steel appliances w/ gas range, and a breakfast bar, all overlooking a large family room with built-ins. The whole house has beautiful imported Italian wood-look tile in all main living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Other features include a nice master suite w/ a large walk-in closet, remodeled bathrooms, separate dining areas/additional family room, laundry room, over sized 2 car garage, covered back patio overlooking pool & yard, and a great front porch area to enjoy a glass of wine in the evenings. Yard & pool maintenance included in rent!