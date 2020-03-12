326 W HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath fully remodeled Phoenix home. Home features new flooring, fresh paint, all new light fixtures and new window coverings. Kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer included. Home sits on a large lot with new decks in the front and back entrances to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Home is located in the highly sought after and revitalized Melrose district. Many restaurants and shops within walking distance.