Phoenix, AZ
326 W HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

326 W HIGHLAND Avenue

326 W Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

326 W Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath fully remodeled Phoenix home. Home features new flooring, fresh paint, all new light fixtures and new window coverings. Kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer included. Home sits on a large lot with new decks in the front and back entrances to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Home is located in the highly sought after and revitalized Melrose district. Many restaurants and shops within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
326 W HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 W HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
