Phoenix, AZ
3252 E Fremont Road
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM
3252 E Fremont Road
3252 East Fremont Road
No Longer Available
Location
3252 East Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
3252 E Fremont Road Available 03/03/20 -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4648545)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3252 E Fremont Road have any available units?
3252 E Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3252 E Fremont Road have?
Some of 3252 E Fremont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3252 E Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
3252 E Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 E Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 E Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 3252 E Fremont Road offer parking?
No, 3252 E Fremont Road does not offer parking.
Does 3252 E Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3252 E Fremont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 E Fremont Road have a pool?
Yes, 3252 E Fremont Road has a pool.
Does 3252 E Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 3252 E Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 E Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 E Fremont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
