325 North 15th Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please read in full so you understand how we are renting this unit.



This unit is FULLY FURNISHED and a FULLY REMODELED large 1BR townhouse is perfect for the person who loves nice things and privacy. When your friends come over they will tell you "how cool your place is."



We are looking for long-term tenants, and in order to attract the right people, this unit is ready to move in. Literally, just bring your clothes.



The base rent for this unit is $1,095 per month, plus a rent-to-own cost for all the furniture of $516 per month. If you stay for 3-years, all the furniture is yours to keep.



With us, you don't need to go to Conn's, Rent-a-Center, or Aarons... it's all done for you.



I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.



* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!