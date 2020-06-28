All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 325 North 15th Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
325 North 15th Street - 3
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

325 North 15th Street - 3

325 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

325 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please read in full so you understand how we are renting this unit.

This unit is FULLY FURNISHED and a FULLY REMODELED large 1BR townhouse is perfect for the person who loves nice things and privacy. When your friends come over they will tell you "how cool your place is."

We are looking for long-term tenants, and in order to attract the right people, this unit is ready to move in. Literally, just bring your clothes.

The base rent for this unit is $1,095 per month, plus a rent-to-own cost for all the furniture of $516 per month. If you stay for 3-years, all the furniture is yours to keep.

With us, you don't need to go to Conn's, Rent-a-Center, or Aarons... it's all done for you.

I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.

* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 North 15th Street - 3 have any available units?
325 North 15th Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 North 15th Street - 3 have?
Some of 325 North 15th Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North 15th Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
325 North 15th Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North 15th Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 North 15th Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 325 North 15th Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 325 North 15th Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 325 North 15th Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 North 15th Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North 15th Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 325 North 15th Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 325 North 15th Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 325 North 15th Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 North 15th Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 North 15th Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College