Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

3240 E Pinchot Avenue

3240 East Pinchot Avenue · (623) 340-2426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3240 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
Don't miss out on this beautiful NEW BUILD opportunity in the Arcadia Lite district. Check out VIRTUAL TOUR!! Water, sewer and trash paid by landlord. This unit is the DUPLEX model: Standard house features include: Large BALCONY, coffee BAR and WINE cabinet in master, 3-panel sliding glass door in living area, wood tile flooring, quartz counters, GE stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, low flow water sense fixtures, LED lighting, and spray foam insulation. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue have any available units?
3240 E Pinchot Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue have?
Some of 3240 E Pinchot Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 E Pinchot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3240 E Pinchot Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 E Pinchot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3240 E Pinchot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3240 E Pinchot Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 E Pinchot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue have a pool?
No, 3240 E Pinchot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3240 E Pinchot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 E Pinchot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 E Pinchot Avenue has units with dishwashers.
