3240 E Pinchot Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel coffee bar

Don't miss out on this beautiful NEW BUILD opportunity in the Arcadia Lite district. Check out VIRTUAL TOUR!! Water, sewer and trash paid by landlord. This unit is the DUPLEX model: Standard house features include: Large BALCONY, coffee BAR and WINE cabinet in master, 3-panel sliding glass door in living area, wood tile flooring, quartz counters, GE stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, low flow water sense fixtures, LED lighting, and spray foam insulation. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!!!!