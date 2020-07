Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great move-in ready, remodeled home in Phoenix! Close to Shopping & I-17 Fwy. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, seperate living room & dining room. New interior & exterior paint, Wood Tile Flooring throughout the main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops & new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Master Suite has private bathroom and large closet. Spacious backyard with covered patio! Come see this home today! No Pets.