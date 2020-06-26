All apartments in Phoenix
3236 E ESCUDA Road
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

3236 E ESCUDA Road

3236 East Escuda Road · No Longer Available
Location

3236 East Escuda Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home has Just Been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Recently Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinets and Granite Slab Countertops, Gas Range & Stainless Steel Appliances, 18'' Porcelain Tile and New Paint Throughout. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Vaulted Ceilings * Large Private Back Yard with Large Paver Patio and Low Maintenance Landscaping * Gas Furnace & Water Heater * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 E ESCUDA Road have any available units?
3236 E ESCUDA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 E ESCUDA Road have?
Some of 3236 E ESCUDA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 E ESCUDA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3236 E ESCUDA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 E ESCUDA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 E ESCUDA Road is pet friendly.
Does 3236 E ESCUDA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3236 E ESCUDA Road offers parking.
Does 3236 E ESCUDA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 E ESCUDA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 E ESCUDA Road have a pool?
No, 3236 E ESCUDA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3236 E ESCUDA Road have accessible units?
No, 3236 E ESCUDA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 E ESCUDA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 E ESCUDA Road has units with dishwashers.
