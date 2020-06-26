3236 E ESCUDA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home has Just Been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Recently Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinets and Granite Slab Countertops, Gas Range & Stainless Steel Appliances, 18'' Porcelain Tile and New Paint Throughout. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Vaulted Ceilings * Large Private Back Yard with Large Paver Patio and Low Maintenance Landscaping * Gas Furnace & Water Heater * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)