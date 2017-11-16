3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Lakewood home highly upgraded with wood flooring, designer paint, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, granite and upgraded cabinetry. Spacious master with large walk in closet, spa like bathroom with tub and walk-in shower, balcony overlooking entertainer's backyard. Pool with water feature, outdoor shower, built in BBQ, wet bar and easy care synthetic grass. Pool service included in rent! Ahwatukee has great schools, restaurants, shopping along with South Mountain Park for hiking and biking just minutes away from Airport and downtown. Walking distance from award winning Desert Vista High School.