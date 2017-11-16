All apartments in Phoenix
3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive

3232 East Muirwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3232 East Muirwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Lakewood home highly upgraded with wood flooring, designer paint, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, granite and upgraded cabinetry. Spacious master with large walk in closet, spa like bathroom with tub and walk-in shower, balcony overlooking entertainer's backyard. Pool with water feature, outdoor shower, built in BBQ, wet bar and easy care synthetic grass. Pool service included in rent! Ahwatukee has great schools, restaurants, shopping along with South Mountain Park for hiking and biking just minutes away from Airport and downtown. Walking distance from award winning Desert Vista High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive have any available units?
3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 E MUIRWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

