Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3226 E. Sequoia Dr. Available 03/05/19 COMING SOON - Single level 3 bedroom home - Situated within the Desert Canyon neighborhood this home is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Easy access to anywhere with the 101 and 51 freeways nearby.



The open floor plan has large windows, vaulted ceilings, neutral carpet, laminate wood, and tile flooring, as well as energy efficient ceilings fans. Just the right size, the pristine kitchen opens to the family room and has plenty of granite counter space, oak cabinetry, track lighting and an eat-at bar. Spacious living room for entertaining. The family room is light and bright with laminate wood floors and French door exits to the patio. Convenient split bedroom plan has a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, big walk-in closet with custom built-ins, oak cabinetry, double sinks, separate tub and shower with glass block window.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax $1,636.80

Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $100.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,600 - $2,400 depending on credit

NO CATS

Dogs subject to owner approval and additional pet fees



