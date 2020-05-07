All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3226 E. Sequoia Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3226 E. Sequoia Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3226 E. Sequoia Dr.

3226 East Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3226 East Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3226 E. Sequoia Dr. Available 03/05/19 COMING SOON - Single level 3 bedroom home - Situated within the Desert Canyon neighborhood this home is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Easy access to anywhere with the 101 and 51 freeways nearby.

The open floor plan has large windows, vaulted ceilings, neutral carpet, laminate wood, and tile flooring, as well as energy efficient ceilings fans. Just the right size, the pristine kitchen opens to the family room and has plenty of granite counter space, oak cabinetry, track lighting and an eat-at bar. Spacious living room for entertaining. The family room is light and bright with laminate wood floors and French door exits to the patio. Convenient split bedroom plan has a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, big walk-in closet with custom built-ins, oak cabinetry, double sinks, separate tub and shower with glass block window.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,636.80
Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $100.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,600 - $2,400 depending on credit
NO CATS
Dogs subject to owner approval and additional pet fees

(RLNE4667468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. have any available units?
3226 E. Sequoia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. have?
Some of 3226 E. Sequoia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3226 E. Sequoia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. offers parking.
Does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. have a pool?
No, 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 E. Sequoia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College