3225 East Blackhawk Drive

This 1,564 sq ft home is available for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tile and new carpet throughout. Large living room and separate formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast nook and includes all kitchen appliances! Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings. Master bath features separate shower and tub. Duel sinks and large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Large backyard great for entertaining! This one wont last long! Sorry no dogs allowed



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call Delores at 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.