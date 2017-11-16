All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3223 E TOPEKA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3223 E TOPEKA Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

3223 E TOPEKA Drive

3223 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3223 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home in great location, with upgrades! This home boasts interior columns, lovely tiled flooring and perfect kitchen. This kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and light cabinetry. Double doors open into this spacious master with an ensuite of vaulted ceilings, double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! From the master, step out onto the covered patio where evening meals or morning coffee are enjoyed in private. A storage shed is placed for your convenience. This rental home is set at a great price! Dont let this one get away! Put it at the top of your list to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
3223 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 3223 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3223 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3223 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3223 E TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 3223 E TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3223 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College