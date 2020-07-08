3223 E ANGELA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Cozy home nestled in quiet neighborhood on large lot. Large, remodeled open country kitchen with black appliances, granite counters and high end custom made solid wood cabinets. Partial remodel 2 years ago consisting of full kitchen, new windows, new master bath, partial hall bath. Two car detached huge garage with workshop. Also single carport. Dual gated RV parking. Giant yard with covered patio, large trees and storage shed. Still needing a bit of clean up. No smoking allowed in house.