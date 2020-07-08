All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3223 E ANGELA Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

3223 E ANGELA Drive

3223 East Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3223 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Cozy home nestled in quiet neighborhood on large lot. Large, remodeled open country kitchen with black appliances, granite counters and high end custom made solid wood cabinets. Partial remodel 2 years ago consisting of full kitchen, new windows, new master bath, partial hall bath. Two car detached huge garage with workshop. Also single carport. Dual gated RV parking. Giant yard with covered patio, large trees and storage shed. Still needing a bit of clean up. No smoking allowed in house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 E ANGELA Drive have any available units?
3223 E ANGELA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 E ANGELA Drive have?
Some of 3223 E ANGELA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 E ANGELA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3223 E ANGELA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 E ANGELA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3223 E ANGELA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3223 E ANGELA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3223 E ANGELA Drive offers parking.
Does 3223 E ANGELA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 E ANGELA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 E ANGELA Drive have a pool?
No, 3223 E ANGELA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3223 E ANGELA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3223 E ANGELA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 E ANGELA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 E ANGELA Drive has units with dishwashers.

