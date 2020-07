3222 W RAPALO Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

THIS 5 BEDROOM, 2 MASTER SUITES, 3 BATHROOM, HOME SITS NESTLED IN NORTH PHOENIX. FRESH INTERIOR/EXTERIOR PAINT. HOME FEATURES A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, A FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER IN THE FAMILY ROOM. THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BAY WINDOW AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. MASTER BATHROOM HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS. KITCHEN BOASTS 42' CABINETS, AN ISLAND, GAS(STOVE;WATER;FURNACE;DRYER), PANTRY AND BREAKFAST AREA. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. ALSO ENJOY THE AMENITIES OF THE COMMUNITY POOL, SPA, TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW!!! WITH PERMISSION OF THE OWNER, YOU MAY BRING YOUR PET.PROVIDE A PHOTO OF THE PET WITH THE LEASE APPLICATION. LANDLORD USES ZELLE AUTO DEBIT FROM TENANT ACCOUNT, VERY EASY!