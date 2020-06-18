3222 S Justin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, two bath in the Volterra Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom, two bath in the Volterra Community. Home has newer paint and nice neutral carpet and linoleum. Bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans as well as living room. Kitchen includes black refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop/oven, and microwave. The neighborhood has beautiful parks and play areas. Neighborhood is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, easy access to the I-10 north of the property. Property will be cleaned before move in bu tis ready to move in quickly.



