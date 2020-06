Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare Opportunity - Great value for this Upgraded 3br, 2ba Block home featuring an inviting Formal living room plus an open family room. Recent upgrades include - Freshly painted, Dual pane windows, New Carpeting and tiles in all the right places. Open kitchen with new counters, a Redesigned Master suite with Walk-in shower, New cabinets & Mirrors, and much more. Large backyard and covered patio with storage closet.