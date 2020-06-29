All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3214 East Marco Polo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3214 East Marco Polo Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 PM

3214 East Marco Polo Road

3214 East Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3214 East Marco Polo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in fantastic location! Enjoy the views off the master bedroom balcony, his,her closets, loft that opens to the lower level, and snuggled in a cul-de-sac. New interior paint,Spacious Kitchen with all appliances.Inside Laundry- Situated within a desirable area, close access to the 101, shopping and Paradise Community College. Close to Desert Ridge amenities.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call Delores at 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road have any available units?
3214 East Marco Polo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3214 East Marco Polo Road currently offering any rent specials?
3214 East Marco Polo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 East Marco Polo Road pet-friendly?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road offer parking?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road does not offer parking.
Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road have a pool?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road does not have a pool.
Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road have accessible units?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 East Marco Polo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 East Marco Polo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College