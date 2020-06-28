3213 S. 103rd Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Very Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath Tolleson Home!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Tolleson! Beautiful foyer and entry way lead to the open floor plan, eat in kitchen and family room area open to each other, new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, new paint and great natural lighting! Master bedroom suite is located on side of the home and has full bath inside with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. The 2 smaller bedrooms are on the other side of the home with another full bath!



Rent-$1450 per month plus 3% monthly rental taxes



Security Deposit- $1,450.00



Renters Insurance required (12.50 month)



Pets allowed with restrictions. Please ask for details.



Call Michael to schedule a showing! (480) 485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com



(RLNE2699683)