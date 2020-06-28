All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3213 S. 103rd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3213 S. 103rd Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3213 S. 103rd Drive

3213 South 103rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3213 South 103rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath Tolleson Home!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Tolleson! Beautiful foyer and entry way lead to the open floor plan, eat in kitchen and family room area open to each other, new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, new paint and great natural lighting! Master bedroom suite is located on side of the home and has full bath inside with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. The 2 smaller bedrooms are on the other side of the home with another full bath!

Rent-$1450 per month plus 3% monthly rental taxes

Security Deposit- $1,450.00

Renters Insurance required (12.50 month)

Pets allowed with restrictions. Please ask for details.

Call Michael to schedule a showing! (480) 485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE2699683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 S. 103rd Drive have any available units?
3213 S. 103rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 S. 103rd Drive have?
Some of 3213 S. 103rd Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 S. 103rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 S. 103rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 S. 103rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 S. 103rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3213 S. 103rd Drive offer parking?
No, 3213 S. 103rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3213 S. 103rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 S. 103rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 S. 103rd Drive have a pool?
No, 3213 S. 103rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3213 S. 103rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 S. 103rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 S. 103rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 S. 103rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College