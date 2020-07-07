3211 E KRISTAL Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! With easy access to the 51 freeway, Paradise Valley Community College and Quail Run Elementary School and Paradise Valley Park. Single level home in a prime cul-de-sac location! Inside you'll find the very popular great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious den, 3 bed, 2 bath, and plantation shutters on every window. The open concept kitchen features SS appliances, mosaic back-splash, island w/breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets. Split master suite has lovely bath with double sink vanity, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous backyard offers fabulous views of the common area, covered patio perfect to enjoy a glass of wine, and potential to make it yours. AND...A NEW AC UNIT!!!