Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3211 E KRISTAL Way
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

3211 E KRISTAL Way

3211 East Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

3211 East Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! With easy access to the 51 freeway, Paradise Valley Community College and Quail Run Elementary School and Paradise Valley Park. Single level home in a prime cul-de-sac location! Inside you'll find the very popular great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious den, 3 bed, 2 bath, and plantation shutters on every window. The open concept kitchen features SS appliances, mosaic back-splash, island w/breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets. Split master suite has lovely bath with double sink vanity, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous backyard offers fabulous views of the common area, covered patio perfect to enjoy a glass of wine, and potential to make it yours. AND...A NEW AC UNIT!!!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 E KRISTAL Way have any available units?
3211 E KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 E KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 3211 E KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 E KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
3211 E KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 E KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 3211 E KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3211 E KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 3211 E KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 3211 E KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 E KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 E KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 3211 E KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 3211 E KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 3211 E KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 E KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 E KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
