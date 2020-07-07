3211 E KRISTAL Way

Amenities
Great location! With easy access to the 51 freeway, Paradise Valley Community College and Quail Run Elementary School and Paradise Valley Park. Single level home in a prime cul-de-sac location! Inside you'll find the very popular great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious den, 3 bed, 2 bath, and plantation shutters on every window. The open concept kitchen features SS appliances, mosaic back-splash, island w/breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets. Split master suite has lovely bath with double sink vanity, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous backyard offers fabulous views of the common area, covered patio perfect to enjoy a glass of wine, and potential to make it yours. AND...A NEW AC UNIT!!!