3210 W Sequoia Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3210 W Sequoia Way

3210 West Sequoia Way · No Longer Available
Location

3210 West Sequoia Way, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Rancho Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3210 W Sequoia Way Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Gorgeous home in prime Phoenix location, 3 bedrooms plus office/den that can use as 4th bedroom if necessary. Large open concept living area. HUGE eat-in kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space, water softener and RO system. Kitchen opens to family room, separate formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings and beautiful shutters. 3 car garage and double gate. Lovely backyard has a spacious covered patio and paver sitting area. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4040181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 W Sequoia Way have any available units?
3210 W Sequoia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3210 W Sequoia Way currently offering any rent specials?
3210 W Sequoia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 W Sequoia Way pet-friendly?
No, 3210 W Sequoia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3210 W Sequoia Way offer parking?
Yes, 3210 W Sequoia Way offers parking.
Does 3210 W Sequoia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 W Sequoia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 W Sequoia Way have a pool?
No, 3210 W Sequoia Way does not have a pool.
Does 3210 W Sequoia Way have accessible units?
No, 3210 W Sequoia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 W Sequoia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 W Sequoia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 W Sequoia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 W Sequoia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

