Phoenix, AZ
3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue

3207 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3207 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath INCLUDES POOL SERVICE! ! Great open Kitchen with all Kitchen Appliances. Dining area that opens to the Family Room on one side and the Living Room on the other. Master Suite with it's own separate entrance to a great back yard with deck and a Covered & Enclosed Patio...Even a Gazebo...Perfect for poolside entertaining! Tile in all the right places. Updated Baths. Newer Bedroom carpeting, HUGE extended garage space with work bench area and plenty of additional storage. Close to both the 101 & I-17 for a quick commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
