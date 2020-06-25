3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath INCLUDES POOL SERVICE! ! Great open Kitchen with all Kitchen Appliances. Dining area that opens to the Family Room on one side and the Living Room on the other. Master Suite with it's own separate entrance to a great back yard with deck and a Covered & Enclosed Patio...Even a Gazebo...Perfect for poolside entertaining! Tile in all the right places. Updated Baths. Newer Bedroom carpeting, HUGE extended garage space with work bench area and plenty of additional storage. Close to both the 101 & I-17 for a quick commute.