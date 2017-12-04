3205 S 63rd Ln

Amenities

Phoenix Home Near Loop 202 - Great curb appeal for this nicely landscaped 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths 2- story home with new exterior paint and RV gate. Enter the formal living & dinning with wood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint and lots of natural lights! The wood floors continue into the family room. The eat-in kitchen has all new tiles, an abundance of new cabinets, laminate counters, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Inside Laundry. Powder room downstairs has all new lighting, new vanity and extra storage space. The stairs, landing and bedrooms all have new wood floors. The master has double door entry with large sitting area and updated full bath. Backyard has resort style landscaped with real grass, palm trees, citrus trees and desert shrubs. A 2 car garage with epoxy floors, cabinets for storage, work bench and new water heater.

