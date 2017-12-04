All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3205 S 63rd Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3205 S 63rd Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

3205 S 63rd Ln

3205 South 63rd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3205 South 63rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Phoenix Home Near Loop 202 - Great curb appeal for this nicely landscaped 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths 2- story home with new exterior paint and RV gate. Enter the formal living & dinning with wood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint and lots of natural lights! The wood floors continue into the family room. The eat-in kitchen has all new tiles, an abundance of new cabinets, laminate counters, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Inside Laundry. Powder room downstairs has all new lighting, new vanity and extra storage space. The stairs, landing and bedrooms all have new wood floors. The master has double door entry with large sitting area and updated full bath. Backyard has resort style landscaped with real grass, palm trees, citrus trees and desert shrubs. A 2 car garage with epoxy floors, cabinets for storage, work bench and new water heater.
PICTURES SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES. CONTACT FOR A SHOWING TODAY!

(RLNE5757566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 S 63rd Ln have any available units?
3205 S 63rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 S 63rd Ln have?
Some of 3205 S 63rd Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 S 63rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3205 S 63rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 S 63rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3205 S 63rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3205 S 63rd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3205 S 63rd Ln offers parking.
Does 3205 S 63rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 S 63rd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 S 63rd Ln have a pool?
No, 3205 S 63rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3205 S 63rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 3205 S 63rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 S 63rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 S 63rd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College