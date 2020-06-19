318 W WILLETTA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace alarm system bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill internet access

Located in the Historic Roosevelt neighborhood adjacent to Downtown Phoenix, this 100+ year old home maintains it's historic charm & character w/out compromising on quality & comfort. Most popular feedback heard is ''love the place'', ''extremely clean'', ''great neighborhood'' and ''perfect location''. Kitchen is equipped for full cooking, comfortable bed & pillows & full size laundry. Modernized to meet the needs of today inc 100mb/sec Internet, an alarm system, & Smart/Cable TV. Walking distance to many restaurants, museums & of course all Downtown Phoenix has to offer. 2 blocks from Margaret Hance Park, the I-10 freeway, a Lightrail stop & bike rentals. Your own private backyard w/ sitting area and the view from the huge front porch is picturesque. Fully furnished. Past reviews ALL 5-s