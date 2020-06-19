All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 318 W WILLETTA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
318 W WILLETTA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

318 W WILLETTA Street

318 West Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

318 West Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in the Historic Roosevelt neighborhood adjacent to Downtown Phoenix, this 100+ year old home maintains it's historic charm & character w/out compromising on quality & comfort. Most popular feedback heard is ''love the place'', ''extremely clean'', ''great neighborhood'' and ''perfect location''. Kitchen is equipped for full cooking, comfortable bed & pillows & full size laundry. Modernized to meet the needs of today inc 100mb/sec Internet, an alarm system, & Smart/Cable TV. Walking distance to many restaurants, museums & of course all Downtown Phoenix has to offer. 2 blocks from Margaret Hance Park, the I-10 freeway, a Lightrail stop & bike rentals. Your own private backyard w/ sitting area and the view from the huge front porch is picturesque. Fully furnished. Past reviews ALL 5-s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 W WILLETTA Street have any available units?
318 W WILLETTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 W WILLETTA Street have?
Some of 318 W WILLETTA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 W WILLETTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 W WILLETTA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 W WILLETTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 W WILLETTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 318 W WILLETTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 W WILLETTA Street does offer parking.
Does 318 W WILLETTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 W WILLETTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 W WILLETTA Street have a pool?
No, 318 W WILLETTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 W WILLETTA Street have accessible units?
No, 318 W WILLETTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 W WILLETTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 W WILLETTA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College